Slow Capital Inc. Sells 975 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,336 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

VMware stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

