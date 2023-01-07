SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

SMART Global stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SMART Global in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

