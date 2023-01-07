S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Cut by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.84 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $452.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.12 and its 200-day moving average is $343.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

