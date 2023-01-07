SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Cowa LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364,449 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,080,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 864,591 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,739,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,815,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 225,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 217,098 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $30.48. 1,196,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64.

