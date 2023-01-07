SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.3% of DMG Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

