SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,747 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 86,127 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

