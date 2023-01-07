SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MDY opened at $454.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.91 and its 200-day moving average is $440.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $515.33.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

