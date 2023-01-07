St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,119.79

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,119.79 ($13.49) and traded as high as GBX 1,148.50 ($13.84). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,130 ($13.61), with a volume of 877,413 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,380 ($16.63) to GBX 1,040 ($12.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,365 ($16.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.51) to GBX 1,310 ($15.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,485.17 ($17.89).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,129.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.