Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,644,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,711. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $109.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

