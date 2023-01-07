Status (SNT) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Status has a market capitalization of $76.17 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040231 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018682 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00234159 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01948617 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,348,499.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

