StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 623,571 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

