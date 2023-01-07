StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of HMLP opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

