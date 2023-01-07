StockNews.com Downgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

APO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:APO opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.