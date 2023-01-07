StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

