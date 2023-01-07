StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.52.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
