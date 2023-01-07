STP (STPT) Price Up 8.3% This Week

STP (STPT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market cap of $48.90 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040471 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018717 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00234368 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02791426 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $4,270,640.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.