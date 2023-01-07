Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Stratasys Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.71 million, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,980,000 after acquiring an additional 408,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $940,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

