Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair raised Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Price Performance

SSYS opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.32. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.86 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 1,509.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 482,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 452,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 33.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,708 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 20.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,417,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 410,442 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,980,000 after purchasing an additional 408,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 628.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 406,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.