Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $600,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,154,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $78.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

