Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,334 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $102.46 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

