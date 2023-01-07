Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 8,956 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $141.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day moving average is $127.79.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

