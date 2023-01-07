Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock opened at $486.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.04 and a 200-day moving average of $418.19. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $490.98. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Argus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

