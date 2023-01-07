Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $20.17. 178,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,361. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

