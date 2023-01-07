Streamr (DATA) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Streamr (DATA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $17.94 million and $1.80 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

