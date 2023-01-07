Strike Trading Up 9.1% This Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Strike has a market capitalization of $32.46 million and $1.66 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for $9.22 or 0.00054460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00431709 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.99 or 0.01677298 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.89 or 0.30492462 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,519,381 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

