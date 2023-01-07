Substratum Price Reaches $0.0007 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $279,327.10 and $0.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018754 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00234206 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085016 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

