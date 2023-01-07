Substratum (SUB) One Day Volume Hits $3.38

Substratum (SUB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Substratum has a total market cap of $289,309.17 and $3.38 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085016 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

