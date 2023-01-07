SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.18.

Shares of SIVB opened at $245.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day moving average is $326.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

