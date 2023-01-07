Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Up 9% Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $41.00 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,042,930,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,650,788,717 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

