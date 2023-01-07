Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $101.77 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $101.77 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

