Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 129,522 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

TAXF opened at $49.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.