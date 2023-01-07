Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SAP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $109.11 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $140.41. The company has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

