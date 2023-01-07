Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Myovant Sciences worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE MYOV opened at $26.90 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Myovant Sciences

In other news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $42,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $74,755.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 355,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,564,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $42,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,907 shares of company stock worth $286,881. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading

