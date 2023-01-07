Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.14 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $161.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.06. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $261.89.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,644 shares of company stock worth $21,544,957. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

