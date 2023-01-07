Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 83.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average of $157.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

