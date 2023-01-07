Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $273.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $553.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

