Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,744 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,488,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

NVO opened at $138.64 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $313.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

