Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

