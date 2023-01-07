Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 34,921 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Organon & Co. worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on OGN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

