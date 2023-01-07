Synovus Financial Corp Sells 441 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $121.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.65.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

