Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.13 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

