Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $687,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSM opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $404.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

