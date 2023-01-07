TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $80.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.