TCW Group Inc. Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.70, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

