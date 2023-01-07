TCW Group Inc. Invests $13 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 682,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,999,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Paramount Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,364,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

PARA stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

