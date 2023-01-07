TCW Group Inc. Makes New $7.62 Million Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $160.28 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $154.82 and a 1 year high of $286.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.17.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $219.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.13.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

