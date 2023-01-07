TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cognex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognex Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Cognex stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

