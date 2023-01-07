TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $445.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $730.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

