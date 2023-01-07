TCW Group Inc. Sells 46,509 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,509 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,870 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,356,000 after acquiring an additional 153,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

