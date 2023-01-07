Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.67.

TDY traded up $10.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.54. 165,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

