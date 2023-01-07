Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $8.23 on Friday, reaching $175.16. 6,725,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

